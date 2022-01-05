Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving Queen ‘clear precedent’ with Prince Andrew title row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly setting up an entirely “clear precedent” for the Queen in light of the drama of Prince Andrew’s titles.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams brought this claim forward during his appearance on The Jeremy Vine Show.

He started it all off by admitting, "I would have thought in the circumstance of Andrew losing his title, we're looking perhaps at a precedent which is very different but might work.”

"When Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals, they were allowed to keep their HRH titles, but they weren't allowed to use them.”

"I would add however - he was attached to 230 charities - he still has links with a large number of charities, there are these military links, and there is no question whatsoever what everyone would think that these royal links, if he lost the case, would be inappropriate."

"The problem is if he wins the case, here's the difficulty, you've had a car crash interview that so many people have saw, where he showed absolutely no empathy to the victims of Epstein at all, you've got the fact that he was not only friends with Epstein but now the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.”

"You've also got the fact that so far he hasn't cooperated with the FBI - atleast reportedly not - when they're trying to trace Epstein's accomplices."