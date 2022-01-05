Cardi B gives fans a sneak peek into her morning routine with kids

American rapper Cardi B is giving her fans a sneak peek into her morning routine with her kids; daughter Kulture and son whom she shares with husband Offset.



On Tuesday, the “UP” rapper turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of her morning routine with her children.

Cardi B documented the day on her IG Stories, starting with preparing a bottle for her baby boy around 6 a.m.

Have a look:

The 29-year-old rapper wrote, "Just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I'll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few again”.

Afterward, the mom of two also shared a couple of short videos while feeding her baby boy once he woke up.

"Now he's awake and full energy while I have NONE… feed, burped, changed," Cardi B wrote.

Before concluding her routine the I Like It singer shared another video in which she could be seen sitting in bed with both of her children.

She continued it by showing Kulture sitting on the bathroom counter while the toddler brushed her teeth.

"This is not Kulture's normal schedule. She usually goes to school in the morning, but we're in Georgia right now so it's a little different," she wrote.