Britney Spears’ intentions for reconciling with the family laid bare: source

Britney Spears recently weighed in on Britney Spears’ public feud with her family and admitted that she has “no current plans” to reconcile with anyone.
This revelation has been made by an insider close to HollywoodLife.
They started it all off by revealing, “Britney has no plans to reconcile with her sister, mother, or her father at this time and she doesn’t foresee herself having a future with any of them.”
“As they all, directly or indirectly, are responsible for the years of psychological torment that she went through. They all allowed this to continue knowing that it was hurting her.”
The source also made it clear “She doesn’t see how this will ever be forgivable because, if not for her fans and those who truly love her, she would still be in the conservatorship."
Before concluding she also admitted, "She wants to live her own life and focus on herself, her children and her wedding plans with Sam [Asghari]. She is at a good place in her life, finally, and does not need her family trying to bring her down anymore.”
