Hande Soral aka Ilbilge hatun expecting first child

Hande Soral aka Ilbilge Hatun announced her pregnancy on Tuesday with millions of her followers.



The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her body bulge and wrote, “Baby Demirci is halfway through.”

Soral essayed the role of Ilbilge Hatun, second wife of Ertugrul bey in the popular historic series titled Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Hande was spotted sporting a dark pink dress flaunting her baby bump as she stood and stared at a frame.

The countdown begins as the actress looked excited about becoming a mother.