Areeba Habib’s wedding festivities come to a close with elegant reception

Areeba Habib and husband Saadain Sheikh on Tuesday wrapped up their wedding festivities in a pastel affair with a daytime valima reception.
The blushing bride chose to go a more contemporary way on her reception with a stunning pastel pink Hussain Rehar ensemble after opting for a more traditional red look from Rehar on her nikkah.
The Koi Chand Rakh actress’ hair were kept loose to frame her face, with just the right amount of baby's-breath adding a more whimsical look to her style.
Even Karachi’s rainy weather couldn’t dampen Areeba’s happiness as she beamed from ear to ear in pictures that are already doing the rounds on social media.
While the bride chose a pastel look, the groom Saadain opted for a classic blue suit for the occasion and needless to say, the newly-weds looked as blissful as ever together.
Here’s wishing Areeba and Saadain a happily ever after!
