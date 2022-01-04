Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner enjoy fun-filled moments with their sweet partners at a farm: See Photos

Supermodel Hailey and her best friend Kendall Jenner spent first few days of 2022 together a t a remote farm with their beloved partners Justin Bieber and Devin Booker.

Taking to Instagram, the Supermodel gave fans a glimpse inside her amazing holiday activities with her husband Justin and longtime best friend Kendall Jenner. She was also accompanied by her beau Devin Booker.



In addition to posting a sweet black and white selfie with the Canadian musician, the style queen shared a beautifully curated slideshow of her recent fun-filled moments, captioning the post: 'Happy New Year. Life lately.'

Hailey Bieber also displayed her supermodel figure as she posed for a stunning bikini while reading The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

In some of the photos, Hailey and Justin are seen feeding donkeys, making cinnamon rolls and cuddling with their beloved dog Oscar.

Hailey Bieber gave her fans a look at her fun-filled New Year's Eve weekend, which she spent with her husband Justin and best friend Kendall Jenner.



Kendall and Hailey - in one image posted by model Justine Skye - are seen showing their love for animals as they pet a donkey.



Kendall sizzled in chick red pair of sweats and matching boots, Jenner completed her ensemble with a black puffer and her dark brown hair in a flirty ponytail, While Hailey rocked a long black coat and light-wash jeans.

On Sunday, Kendall Jenner also shared a slew of her own snaps with her more than 209 million Instagram followers that showed them on the same farm.