Betty White’s cause of death revealed following rumors of covid booster side effects

Betty White’s official cause of death has finally been brought to light following rumours of booster side effects.
This news has been brought to light in a statement by White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas following rumours of covid booster side effects.
According to a People magazine, the statement read, "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true.”
“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived. Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."
"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."
