Matrix star Keanu Reeves has very personal reason for donating most of his income to charity

Kind-hearted superstar Keanu Reeves, who is also known as one of Hollywood's nice guys, has refused to keep all his Matrix salary to himself because of something quite personal.



The Hollywood star has donated 70 percent of his salary from 'The Matrix' to leukaemia research.



Keanu took it upon himself to make a difference simply because his younger sister Kim, who is now 55, reportedly battled the disease for 10 years.

The actor's sister was diagnosed with the blood cancer in 1991 - and he never forgot her battle.

The Point Break and Speed actor - said to be worth £275m - is one of the most generous film stars around the world. He has a history of making fantastic gestures.

Keanu Reeves, who was reportedly paid $10million upfront and earned nearly $35million for the first film in the 1999 franchise, was only too happy to write the cheque.