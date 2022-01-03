Inside Areeba Habib’s star-studded ‘shendi’ ceremony

Pictures and videos from Areeba Habib’s wedding have gone viral on the internet. The starlet had all the eyes on her as she turned out to be the prettiest bride on her wedding day.

The actress, who tied the knot on December 31, rang in the New Year with a grand wedding festive event, shendi - a combination of mehndi and shaadi ceremony.

The star-studded affair took place on January 2nd and was attended by a number of prominent stars from showbiz industry including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan and Mansha Pasha.

For her big day, Areeba opted for a beautiful, heavily-embellished silver and maroon bridal outfit, designed by Shehla Chatoor. The dress featured a longline shirt, paired with a floor-sweeping lehenga, decorated with ruffles.

She wore traditional kundan jewellery, carried a matching embellished mini handbag and wore minimal makeup that perfectly complimented her entire look. The groom, Saadain, simply opted for a classic black sherwani for the day.

The guest list for the event-included industry’s A-listers. Anoushey Ashraf, Sana Fakhar, Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Sumbul Iqbal, Aagha Ali, comedian Shafqat Ali, Zubia Rana, Amna Malik, Nadia Hussain and politician Sharmila Faruqi were all spotted at the shendi.

Areeba had kicked off the festivities with a colourful mayun event. For her wedding day, she transformed into a gorgeous bride and wore a gorgeous red bridal ensemble.