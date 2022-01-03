Christina Aguilera recalls ‘year full of celebrations’ in ‘incredible 2021’ review

Award-winning singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera recently turned to social media with a combined photo and video collaboration that highlighted all her highs from 2021.
The post included videos and stills from some of her most memorable performances, candid moments, rehearsal snaps, on-stage cameo’s, behind-the-scenes pictures from the studio as well as candid family moments.
It even contained a caption that helped wrap everything up and read, “What an incredible year it’s been - Thank you 2021 This has been a year full of love, excitement & new adventures.”
“I feel so grateful to be able to share the many sides of myself with you all. From returning to Latin music…to reimagining my catalog with the LA Phil…to being honored with the Music Icon Award…this has been a year FULL of celebration!”
“Thank you to my family, my friends, my team & the #Fighters for being by my side & supporting me through it all.”
“This year has brought so many inspiring collaborators into my life & incredible opportunities my way, and I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go!”
