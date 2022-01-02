Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton bid farewell to 2021 via heartwarming video collage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have decided to bid farewell to the milestones of 2021 via a candid video collage that has been posted to social media.

The video in question has been posted to Instagram and features some of Black’s biggest highlights of 2021, including his marriage to Gwen Stefani, as well as his success on The Voice.

The video even included a short but sweet caption that hinted towards the theme of the collage and included the words, “2021 was one for the books.. Let’s see what ya got 2022!!! C’mon!!!”

Check it out below:

The video also paid homage to fellow coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande and also Kelly Clarkson and even featured Shelton’s hard seltzer lemonade line which was released as a collaboration with Smithworks.





