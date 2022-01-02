Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton bid farewell to 2021 via heartwarming video collage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have decided to bid farewell to the milestones of 2021 via a candid video collage that has been posted to social media.
The video in question has been posted to Instagram and features some of Black’s biggest highlights of 2021, including his marriage to Gwen Stefani, as well as his success on The Voice.
The video even included a short but sweet caption that hinted towards the theme of the collage and included the words, “2021 was one for the books.. Let’s see what ya got 2022!!! C’mon!!!”
The video also paid homage to fellow coaches John Legend, Ariana Grande and also Kelly Clarkson and even featured Shelton’s hard seltzer lemonade line which was released as a collaboration with Smithworks.
The series is set to release on January 13, 2022
Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre responded to papers in which Andrew’s lawyers say she’s living in Australia
Friends of Arnold Schwarzenegger think he’s ready to marry Heather Milligan, his girlfriend of eight years
Rose Hanbury is Kate Middleton's friend who made headlines for her alleged affair with Prince William
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are making the most of the holiday season
'Christmas Tree' has become top-selling solo Korean track on US Amazon’s Best Selling Songs of 2021