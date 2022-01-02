Friends hint at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wedding plans following divorce

Friends of Arnold Schwarzenegger think he’s ready to marry Heather Milligan, his girlfriend of eight years

Friends of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger and legal experts think he’s ready to marry Heather Milligan, his girlfriend of eight years, after his divorce with Maria Shriver was finalised after a 10-year-long delay.

According to legal experts, there could be two big reasons behind Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s long-pending divorce, reported Page Six.

One expert told the outlet that the reason could be financial, in order to “try to get in front of any tax implications ahead of the Democrats’ $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act, which could hit the uber-wealthy hard if it becomes law next year.”

However, they believe that it could most likely also mean that Schwarzenegger wants to officially move on romantically.

“Typically, if one person wants to get married again, they will ask for the divorce,” said the expert.

The former couple tied the knot back in 1986 and share four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. They filed for divorce in 2011 and have since dated other people; Schwarzenegger has been linked to Milligan while Shriver to Matthew Dowd.