Kajal Aggarwal expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant with her first child with husband businessman Gautam Kitchlu.
This was confirmed by Gautam Kitchlu in his Instagram post late on Saturday.
Sharing the adorable photo of his wife Kajal on his Instagram, Gautam Kitchlu hinted that she is pregnant.
He wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022” followed by a pregnant woman emoji.
Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020.
Earlier, Kajal took to Instagram and shared loved-up photo with the husband to wish their fans a very happy new year.
She said, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.”
