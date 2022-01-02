Kate Middleton keeping 40th birthday celebrations 'low-key'

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning for a very low-key 40th birthday party over Covid-19 fears.
Her husband Prince William is said to be hosting a tea party for his family at their Sandringham estate.
The celebrations are expected to be "low-key" with Kensington Palace expected to release a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark the occasion.
According to a source, Kate does not prefer the celebrations to be "flashy" or excessive and instead will mark her 40th birthday with "just family and close friends".
A source told the Mail on Sunday: "There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn’t want anything flashy anyway – that’s not exactly her thing – but particularly given the current climate anything is likely to be scaled down."
