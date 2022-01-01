Photo: Lindsay Lohan remises over 2021 in a tribute post

American actress Lindsay Lohan recently turned to social media and recapped her experiences with 2021 as part of a photo collage that has left fans gushing.

In it, the actor could be seen with her fiancé Bader Shammas enjoying candid dates, events and family events.

Even the caption was short but sweet and read, “Happy New Year!! May your new year be blessed with peace, love, happiness and good health! Sending lots of love and prayers of joy to everyone! #nye2021”.

Check it out below:

For those unversed, Lohan and her fiancé made it all official back in November and became fan favorites back when they first sparked romance rumors during a John F. Kennedy International flight in New York City.

Lohan was previously engaged to Egor Tarabasov but split under mysterious circumstances, after leaked photographs of their intense arguments became known.