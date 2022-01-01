Celebrities band together in mourning for Betty White: Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry

Celebrities across Hollywood recently showcased an outpour of love and mourning following the news of icon Betty White’s death.

For those unversed, the famed Golden Girls star passed away, naturally, just weeks before her 100th birthday and sent shockwaves across Hollywood with her demise.

As a result, a tidal wave of love and affection soon followed, from Ryan Reynolds to Clint Eastwood, Jimmy Kimmel, Robert Redford, Lin Manue Miranda and even Tina Fey.





President Joe Biden:

The president was one of the first to pen a tribute and turned to his Twitter handle to address the sad news.

His post read, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”





Ryan Reynolds:

Shortly thereafter came a tribute by Ryan Reynolds who pointed out how “The world looks a little different now.”

Since “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”





Geroge Takei:

Even American actor George Takei stepped up with a tribute of his own and dubbed White a “national treasure” that ‘passed way to soon’ before her 100th.

His Twitter tribute read, “Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”





Steve Martin:

For his piece honouring the life and legacy of one of America’s longest-running comedians, Steve Martin decided to reminisce over his love and first-ever encounter with the Golden Girls alum.

His tribute post recounted his emotions during the meeting and read, “In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line.”

“I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: “I’m so honoured to meet you both.” And then I said, “Isn’t Linda great?” She said, “We came to see you.” I said, “Why?” “Because we heard you were funny.” I was elated.”





Kathy Griffin:

Kathy Griffin’s ode to the star’s work was by far the longest and most detailed. She turned to Twitter to pen her thoughts and started off by wondering, “Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in…”

The post went on to detail, “We’re sitting backstage at rehearsal with the great Mary Tyler Moore. Don and Betty and I were being silly and vulgar and Mary was not having it. Mary got up and walked away and Don turned to Betty and I and said “She was never the warmest.” We laughed way too hard. But when..”



“Betty, who was gracious enough to be a guest star on the episode of “Kathy Griffin My Life on the D List”, where we get my mom Maggie a play date with Betty White, was a bucket list memory, touching and hilarious at the same time. We surprised Maggie, so when Betty shows up…”

Her final ode rang deep in the hearts of her adoring fan base and read, “7) …and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.”







Ellen DeGeneres:

Her fellow comedian Ellen DeGeneres also paid her respects for the icon and admitted that she lead a rather “exceptional life.”

She went on to write to Twitter, “What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us.”





Halle Berry:

Even Halle Berry honoured the star in her own way and shared a heartwarming tribute that read, “Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever [heart emoji] You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl.”





Jennifer Love Hewitt:

Jennifer Love Hewitt, one of White’s old co-stars for Hot in Cleveland shared a candid and tearful message to Instagram, highlighting the pain of her loss.

She was heard saying, “When I was a kid, I watched The Golden Girls with my grandmother and I fell in love with Betty White and then I got to work with her and I fell in love with her for real. And I had the greatest honor and pleasure of being really close with her and calling her a really, really good friend. One of my best friends."

"She was everything that you wanted her to be and more. So please honor her by laughing and drinking vodka—because she loved vodka, and playing Scrabble—because she loved to play Scrabble, and watching her on Golden Girls and all the amazing things that she was a part of. Hug your animals because she loved animals more than anything in the world. Miss Betty White, you are now my angel and I love you always."



