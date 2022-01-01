Tristan Thompson’s paternity accuser breaks silence: He told me he was single’

Tristan Thompson’s accuser Maralee Nichols speaks out regarding the paternity lawsuit she has slapped the NBA star.

She spoke out about her side of the story during an interview with Us Weekly.

As part of her statement, she was also quoted saying, "I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino California.”



“He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would have never gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

Not only that, “Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month."

Before concluding though, she made it clear that she "agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12," for his birthday, but she mad sure to clarify, "I never drove a Maserati to meet Tristan, as he claimed."