Peak into Kareena Kapoor's 'best part of 2021' with son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor is recounting her blessings before the end of 2021.

Kareena, who welcomed motherhood once again with the birth of Jeh in February, says the tot's 'two teeth' are the best part about her year.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a blurred photo of her younger munchkin playing with his toys.

"His two teeth…the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…," wrote Kareena alongside the photo.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are also parents to five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. The couple welcomed elder son in 2016, four years after tying the knot.

