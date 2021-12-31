Kate Middleton doesn’t want 40th birthday comparisons with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is reportedly keen on keeping her birthday “modest” to avoid comparisons with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton is all set to ring in her 40th birthday in January and according to royal insiders, is keen on keeping it “modest” to avoid comparisons with Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Duchess of Cambridge wants to keep her 40th birthday celebrations “low-key” unlike Meghan, who enlisted celeb event organiser Colin Cowie for her 40th birthday celebration in August.

Larcombe told OK! Magazine in a recent conversation that Kate’s party will be a “deliberately modest affair” because the palace wants to “avoid this awful continuation of one-upmanship” with Meghan.

“It will be low key and it will be focused entirely on the family,” he shared.

Larcombe further revealed the Duchess’ plans, saying, “She’s unlikely to announce a new project on her birthday, unlike Meghan who launched a mentorship programme to mark her 40th.”