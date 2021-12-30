Emma Watson opens up about ‘falling in love’ with co-star Tom Felton

Emma Watson has revealed the exact moment she fell for her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton

Emma Watson has revealed the exact moment she fell for her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton and it’s nothing short of adorable!

The revelation came during the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which debuts on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max.

In snippets shared by The Daily Mail, Watson is seen recalling ‘falling in love’ with Felton when she was 11 and Felton 14.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard,” she reminisced.

Watson continued, “And I just don't know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

However, because he was three years older than her, he regarded her like his little sister, Watson added.

Felton also added to the story, sharing that he was aware of Watson crushing on him.

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship,” he expressed.

Watson, now 31, played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films while Felton, now 34, played Draco Malfoy.