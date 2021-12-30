Selena Gomez's adorable selfie with pup Winnie leaves fans smitten 

Selena Gomez often shares photos of her pets on social media and her fans love every bit of it. Once again, the singer shared a cute photo of her pup and wowed the internet.
The Wolves singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared the sweet photo of her fluffy Winnie.
Sharing the post she captioned it, "baby Winnie."
The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media. In the picture, a make-up-free Gomez Selena was clad in a black sweatshirt and could be seen stealing kisses from her furry friend.
Earlier in March 2020 during an Instagram live, she disclosed she recently welcomed Daisy into her home, and during the Livestream, Winnie could be seen lapping and pawning at Daisy.
