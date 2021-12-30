David Beckham to receive knighthood honour by the Queen

David Beckham is very close to becoming a 'Sir.'

The 46-year-old is reportedly being nominated for the official recommendations list to be honoured with a knighthood.

The former England captain was red-listed after his name came up in a tax avoidance scheme. comes ten years after he was embroiled in a tax-avoidance scheme. 10 years later, the taxman has now upgraded his status to green.



Speaking about the scandal, a source close to the footballer said: "David, like many of the celebs embroiled with Ingenious, had no knowledge of what was going on at the time.

"His team first proactively approached HMRC almost two years ago, when David made his business independent, and then finally got it all settled, once and for all, this year.

"In 2013 David was told the only reason he was overlooked for a knighthood was because of the tax fiasco. Now it’s been cleared up, there is absolutely no reason for him not to be honoured.

"He would obviously be utterly thrilled with a knighthood — but is under no illusions and will only believe it when he sees it.”