‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Kim Kardashian enrages fans after spoiling movie scene

Kim Kardashian received backlash from fans after sharing a glimpse of the most pivotal scene from the film Spider-Man: No Way Home on her social media account.
Kim, 41, took to Instagram on Monday and gave a spoiler to her 273 million followers while watching the new Marvel blockbuster.
Later on, she deleted her Instagram stories after fans accused her of ruining the suspense.
Within no time, netizens began to react.
One wrote, "Thanks kim kardashian for ruining spiderman nwh."
Another said, "Why did @KimKardashian just post Spider-Man spoilers on her ig story like she don't got millions of followers."
For unversed, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on Dec. 17 and has since become the first movie in the pandemic era to reach $1 billion in the worldwide box office.
