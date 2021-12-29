Bebe Rexha reveals she's lost her confidence due to body image issues

The singer said she is upset over her current body weight

The singer said she is upset and her current body weight has impacted her self esteem, in an emotional TikTok video.



"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Rexha began in the TikTok. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

This led Rexha to take a step back from social media in recent months.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin," she said. "And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post."

The I Got You songstress then fought back tears admitting she doesn't know where to go from here.

"I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she said.

Rexha's fans came to her support showering love on her in the comments. "numbers are JUST NUMBERS, pls don't let them take a toll on your mental health," TikTok star Olivia Ponton commented. "you are absolutely STUNNING on the inside and out. YOU GOT THIS."