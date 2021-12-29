Shah Rukh Khan finishes 2021 on work mode, poses for a picture on sets

Shah Rukh Khan finishes on work mode, poses for a picture on sets

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan appeared to be wrapping off the year on a professional note.

The actor recently posed for a photo that seemed to be from the sets of a shoot from his upcoming movie Pathan.

The Raees star is currently working on his upcoming launch. Meanwhile, a photo of SRK posing with a fellow cast member has gone viral, leaving fans awestruck.

In the picture, the Dilwale actor donned a black T-shirt and paired it with stylish sunglasses. The actor, who has grown out his tresses for his role, has tied his hair back.

Have a Look:

The picture was shared by model-actor Diganta Hazarika on Instagram who was seen in Mohenjo Daro. He geo-tagged the picture's location as Mumbai and praised Shah Rukh in the caption.

“Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being,” he wrote.

Fans curiously took to the comments section and asked him if the picture was taken on the sets of Pathan. “Is this pic from Pathan Set”?

On the work front, Shah Rukh and Yash Raj Films have not formally announced Pathan, though the movie has been in the making for a while now. He is also working on Atlee's Next.