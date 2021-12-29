Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off for vacay ahead of New Year's Celebration

Bollywood's power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday.

Ranbir and Alia took off on a New Year vacay to an undisclosed destination to spend quality time together.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the Sanju actor and the Raazi actor stepped out of their car and headed towards the airport terminal.



Have a look:



They also posed for the cameras and waved to the shutterbug who wished them a good new year and a safe journey. They then proceeded to stroll through the airport.

The powerful couple made an excellent style statement and slayed in different hues of brown and complemented each other well.

Within no time fans began to react and speculated about their marriage as well.

One fan wrote that Ranbir and Alia are next in line to get married. “Bollywood me agli shadi inki hi hone wali hai ab (Theirs will be the next wedding in Bollywood),”

Another called them the ‘hottest couple’.

For unversed, last week, Alia hosted Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor for a Christmas dinner at her home. Her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also present at the gathering.