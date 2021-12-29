Kylie Jenner stalker slapped with two criminal counts

Kylie Jenner's stalker has been slapped two criminal counts following his failed attempt to enter the reality TV star's house.

The individual, named Jrue Mesgan, rang the buzzer of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s home and as per documents obtained by TMZ, he has been charged one count each of violating a court order and a protective order.

According to police, he had frequented Kylie's residence multiple times and in his last visit, he approached her gate and rang the bell.

A security guard spotted Mesgan and called the police where he was later arrested for a misdemeanor violation of a court order and was being held for a $20,000 bail.

The publication reported that Mesgan had visited her home on numerous occasions over the past few months in an attempt to see her, who in turn got a stay-away order.