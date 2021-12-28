Yasir Hussain showers love on wife Iqra Aziz on 2nd wedding anniversary

One of the most beloved couple of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, actors Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz never miss the chance of expressing their love for each on social media.

The couple, who has set major relationship goals, is celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, (on Dec. 28).

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Lahore Se Aagey actor penned a heartfelt note for his wife and posted a loved-up picture from their wedding day.

Sharing the note, Hussain began with, “Happy anniversary meri jaan @iiqraaziz . Yeh 2 saal kesy guzry sirf mai janta hun … I mean pata hi nahi chala .bilkul bhi.”

Showering love and praise on his wife, the actor also shared that now he understands the meaning of their beautiful relationship, saying, “Shadi kya cheez hoti hai .. samajh agaya I mean kitni khoobsurat cheez hoti hai yeh samajh aya.”

“You are a magician (jadugarni kaheen ki),” he quipped. “I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK or may be I’ll stay there.”

The actor, who welcomed his first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain with Iqra earlier this year, wished for more years of happiness and togetherness with his loving wife, “Bus dua hai k aisy hi hansi mazaak mai zindagi guzry aur aap ka sath hamesha rahy. Kabir jesy 4 panch kaakt kaakiyan aur hon InshAllah Ameen.”

He concluded his note on saying, “Love, Yasir iqra Hussain. 28th dec 1962 (pata nahi kya date hai aaj).”