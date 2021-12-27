Dwayne Johnson surprises grandmother with brand new Christmas gift

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson recently asked his own daughters for help in an attempt to surprise his mother with a brand new car for Christmas.

He even taped the entire moment and shared it to his Instagram account where fans couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable interactions and the heartwarming display of affection.

There was also a caption that accompanied the post, and it read, “This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in.”

“Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken”.

I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records We love you. You deserve a lot more”

Check it out below:







