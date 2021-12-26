'Ik Lamha’: Azaan Sami Khan releases most-awaited song featuring Maya Ali 

Singer Azaan Sami Khan is back with yet another music video IK Lamha which stars Maya Ali as his love interest.
The music video has been doing rounds on social media and has garnered around 36,000 views.
The video displays Azaan at a cabaret of sorts with style showstoppers dancing away in the backdrop, located in Karachi complete with horse carts and vintage cars.
It takes fans down memory lane to the times when Karachi, the city of lights, looked stimulating in the 1960’s with illuminated buildings, lively parties and the vintage fashion.
Azaan sported a tuxedo while his lady Maya was dressed in a fully embroidered mustard outfit flaunting her henna design.
As far as the audio and the beat of the song is concerned, it was a blend of qawwali and an electric guitar with tablas.
Netizens penned in positive feedback about the song with the lyrics touching deep into the heart.
Azaan Sami Khan is truly gifted with the art of music as he created the melodious masterpiece.
