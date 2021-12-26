 
Sunday December 26, 2021
Meghan, Harry's friend jokes about Diana getting 'inappropriate kiss from Aussie school teacher'

Princess Diana was kissed on her cheeks by a school teacher

By Web Desk
December 26, 2021
Royal fans are circulating a throwback video of  Princess Diana  after Kate Middleton  surprised  people when she played the piano  during her "Together at Christmas" carol service.

The co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan's  biography "Finding Freedom"  said he had also received the video  of Dina's  1988 tour of Australia.

He said Princess Diana surprised guests at a Melbourne music school with an impromptu piano performance.

Omid Scobie, who is known as a friend of Meghan and Harry,   also   commented on  a scene from Diana's video which saw the Princess getting a kiss  on her cheeks from a teacher at the school.

He said,  " During a January 1988 tour of Australia, Princess Diana surprised guests at a Melbourne music school with an impromptu piano performance. Not so sure about that massively inappropriate kiss from the teacher tho!)"

While the author  was clearly trying to be funny, many royal fans said his remarks about the teacher 's kiss were in bad taste.