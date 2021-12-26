Kylie Jenner flaunts $6,000 dazzling Christmas clutch after Instagram hiatus

Kylie Jenner flaunts $6,000 dazzling clutch for Christmas

Kylie Jenner is adding to her precious collection of expensive bags with a brand new clutch for Christmas.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul, who returned to Instagram nearly after two months of beau Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy, gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling clutch that gave nod to her star sign, Leo.

Kylie received the $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch which she flaunted on her Instagram Story amid a quiet Christmas day with daughter Stormi.

Earlier, Kylie documented her day with Stormi in Pj's featuring elves. The diva is spending a laid back Christmas amid her second pregnancy with rapper Travis.

Take a look:



