Photos: Celebrities spotted at wedding of Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter in Karachi

Jang Group's Mir Shakil Rehman invited bigwigs from the showbiz industry to mark the special occasion of his daughter's wedding.
Saturday night marked the nuptials of the media moguls's daughter, attended by celebrity friends including Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam, Adnan Siddiqui and more.
In photos making headlines on the internet, fans can spot Humayun Saeed in a dapper three-piece suit joined by wife Samina Humayun Saeed. Adnan Siddiqui also marks his presence with wife Palwasha in the slefie clicked by Aijaz Aslam.
In another photo, celebrity powerhouses Abdullah Kadwani, Humayun Saeed, AIjaz Aslam and Adnan Siddiqui pose all-smiles for the camera.
Joined by wives in another still, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui marked the end of a night with a star-studded selfie.
Take a look:
