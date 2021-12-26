Meghan Markle is ‘most intelligent’ royal, says new Oxford study

Meghan was declared the ‘most intelligent member of the royal family’ in a study released by Oxford Royale

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been declared the ‘most intelligent member of the royal family’ in a new study released by education company Oxford Royale.

According to The New York Post, the conclusion was derived based on the royal family members’ academic credentials, from their high school results to the colleges they went to, using the QS World University Rankings.

40-year-old Meghan snagged the number one spot, thanks to her acquiring multiple degrees from the prestigious Northwestern University in Illinois which ranks at number 30 on the QS rankings.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton ranked as the second most intelligent member of the family; she studied three A-levels and went on to study at the University of St. Andrews – it ranks at 91 on the QS World Rankings.

Meanwhile, Prince William came in at third where as Prince Harry failed to make it to the top 10.