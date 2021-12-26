Britney Spears, Sam Asghari are ‘getting started’ with wedding prep’: source

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly been busying themselves in wedding preparations now that the singer has “finally got her life back.”

Details of their upcoming nuptials were brought to light by a source close to OK! Magazine.

During their interview with the outlet, the insider was quoted saying, "She's finally got her life back. What makes it even more special is she has a wedding to plan — and a future to look forward to."



Not only that, the Toxic singer is also not planning to waste any time and aims to exchange her vows in Malibu this spring.

The inside source also went on to explain, "The more they talk about it, the more they want to make it a big event. They'd love a fireworks display, an orchestra and great food."

Plus, if all goes according to plan, "Britney and Sam are eager to have a baby," as well. "They're hoping to make a happy announcement before the end of the year. It would be a Christmas miracle!"