Kylie Jenner sees a popularity boost

Kylie Jenner has crossed 292 million people on Instagram as the reality TV star celebrates Christmas with her family.

She hit the milestone as Kris Jenner took the internet by storm after releasing her Christmas song "Jingle Bells".

Kris teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for her song which has received huge applause from millions of fans on social media.

Kylie reached 292 million followers by sharing 6817 posts on Instagram. The model is following only 77 people including friends, family and a handful of celebrities.