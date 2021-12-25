BTS’ V makes waves with ‘Christmas Tree’ topping iTunes charts 

BTS singer V is getting showered with praises and love for his honey vocals in Christmas Tree.
The Winter Bear singer released his much-loved OST on December 24. Kim Tae-hyung recorded the song for a Korean drama Our Beloved Summer.
The hotly-released single topped iTunes chart in 53 countries within two hours of its launch which is the fastest in the history of solo songs.
Moreover, the single left other songs behind on the charts in 72 countries including Sweden, Hong Kong, France, Italy, Canada, and Indonesia.
The song also secured the first spot on US iTunes charts.
