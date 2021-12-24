Priyanka Chopra’s mother defends her limited screen-time in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra came to her defense after critics called out the actor's lack of screen-time in The Matrix Resurrections.
Reacting to a news report that described Priyanka’s role as Sati in the Lana Wachowski directorial as ‘very, very limited’, Madhu simply tweeted, “Crucial and pivotal… FYI.”
The article in question had, in detail, pointed out that Priyanka barely appears on the screen for a total of 8-10 minutes in the 2 hours and 28 minutes-long film.
“Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds,” it explained.
