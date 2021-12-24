David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham lands major deal with Puma

Being David Beckham’s son has its perks, including landing big deals with major sports brands like Romeo Beckham just did with Puma.
As per The Sun, Romeo is now the new face of Puma after signing a sponsorship deal with the brand in time for his second season as a professional footballer with Fort Lauderdale CF.
The 19-year-old will now be seen rocking the Puma Future Z 1.2 football boots, also famously worn by Neymar, in the next season.
“The Future Z boots match my game perfectly. They're light so that I can use my pace and agility, but they also grip the ball amazingly so I can dribble and pass effectively,” said Romeo of the shoe.
Romeo’s team is also the reserve for Inter Miami CF, which is owned by his father, the Manchester United legend David Beckham.
