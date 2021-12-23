Amber Heard 'ruined' Johnny Depp, says friend in documentary

Johnny Depp's former band mate Bill Hanti says Amber Heard coaxed him to drug addiction.

In Discovery+ documentary Johnny Vs Amber, musician Bill 'Beano' Hanti claims that Depp was brainwashed by Heard during the time they were together.

"I do understand that she's half his age. I get it. OK, John, she's 25. I get it. Don't marry her. You don't need to marry her. You're Johnny Depp," says Hanti.

"[She] ruined his life, it really did... It totally f***ed his career over, cost him his friends, part of his family," he continued.

Hanit added: "She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity."

Depp's band mate however heaped praises on his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, whom he was with from 1998 until the 2012 split.

"He had something special with Vanessa and he f***ed it up,"said Hanti.