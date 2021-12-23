Amber Heard 'ruined' Johnny Depp, says friend in documentary

Johnny Depp's former band mate Bill Hanti says Amber Heard coaxed him to drug addiction.
In Discovery+ documentary Johnny Vs Amber, musician Bill 'Beano' Hanti claims that Depp was brainwashed by Heard during the time they were together.
"I do understand that she's half his age. I get it. OK, John, she's 25. I get it. Don't marry her. You don't need to marry her. You're Johnny Depp," says Hanti.
"[She] ruined his life, it really did... It totally f***ed his career over, cost him his friends, part of his family," he continued.
Hanit added: "She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity."
Depp's band mate however heaped praises on his ex-partner Vanessa Paradis, whom he was with from 1998 until the 2012 split.
"He had something special with Vanessa and he f***ed it up,"said Hanti.
Kate Middleton was accompanied by Prince William and other members of the Royal family
James Franco made the startling revelation during an interview on 'The Jess Cagle Podcast'
Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid are raising their voice for a truck drive who got 110-year jail term
The couple is trying a more subtle approach
Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for coronavirus on December 12
Mariam Ansari had her 'rukhsati' on Wednesday, months after tying the knot with Owais Khan in February