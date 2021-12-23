Esra Bilgic goes ethnic, wears glitzy outfit in rare photo with Arslan Butt

Turkish star Esra Bilgic is channelling her inner desi during latest project with actor Arslan Butt.

The famous Halime Sultan from Dirilis: Ertugrul, is spotted in ethnic wear as she decks up for a Mehendi event for a latest TVC shoot.

"The Beautiful Encounter! You’re a world class Artist with even bigger heart! May Allah safeguard you from evil eye! Much love & respect for you," captioned Arslan Butt alongside his photo with Esra Bilgic.

Esra, who had donned a red banarsi wear for the camera, kept her hair wavy with minimalist jewellery. Arslan on the other hand donned a purple shalwar kameez paired with a vibrant waistcoat.

Take a look:



