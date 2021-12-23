Drake pays tribute to late Virgil Abloh with new tattoo

Rapper Drake has added to his extensive collection of tattoos with a new one dedicated to the late designer Virgil Abloh.
The new inking was shared on Instagram by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ganga Tattoo, who posted a photo of Drake’s latest arm tattoo with the caption, “A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake.”
The God’s Plan rapper, 35, chose to mark his arm with a man, who appears to be Abloh, throwing a paper airplane.
The whole art is photorealistic, with great attention to detail focusing on the clothing and perspective.
Ganga Tattoo made sure to tag Drake and Abloh’s Instagram account, as well as Off-White and Louis Vuitton, for which Abloh served as creative head.
Abloh passed away on November 28 after a prolonged, yet private, battle with a rare cancer. He was 41.
