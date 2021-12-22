Critics slam 'The Matrix Resurrections’ as ‘laughably bad’

Early reviews for the much-anticipated The Matrix Resurrections are in and have left critics divided, with some calling it a ‘volcanic cluster of ideas’ and others simply branding it as ‘laughably bad’.
The fourth instalment in the blockbuster The Matrix franchise, that comes 18 years after the last film, hit theatres on December 22 and sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their iconic roles as Neo and Trinity.
The film also stars Priyanka Chopra as a grownup Sati.
However, the long wait failed to entice hardcore film critics, with IGN’s Amelia Emberwing writing, “The Matrix Resurrections is the kind of film that will go down in cult history because it is so laughably bad.”
Kevin Maher from The Times also echoed Emberwing, saying, “The curse of The Matrix strikes again. An ingenious, inventive and era-defining sci-fi movie from 1999 has now, with this latest and long-awaited misfire, produced yet another truly horrible sequel.”
In the same vein, The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw wrote, “This is a heavy-footed reboot which doesn’t offer a compelling reason for its existence other than to gouge a fourth income stream from Matrix fans.”
On the other hand, David Ehrlich from IndieWire was more forgiving, writing, “It’s the boldest and most vividly human franchise sequel since The Last Jedi.”
