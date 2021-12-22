Alia Bhatt grooves to Harrdy Sandhu, Justin Bieber songs at friend’s wedding. Watch video

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted enjoying the nuptials of her friend, Meghna Goyal.
The actor danced to several tracks including Harrdy Sandhu and Justin Bieber.
The Raazi actor, who has been busy promoting her forthcoming films, showed glimpses of her grooving at the wedding which have taken the internet by storm.
Have a look:
The pictures of the festivities include the 28-year-old actor along with her newly-married friend.
In the videos and pictures, Alia looked happy and could be seen donning a silver shimmery outfit and styling it with silver accessories. Initially, she tied her hair back but at the time of dancing, she opted to keep it loose.
On the work front, Alia has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR.
The documentary will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo
Kate Middleton is said to be happy with the news especially with Christmas nearing
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a nude-pink Faraz Manan ensemble at a close friend’s wedding festivities
Sara Ali Khan reveals she was criticised for her acting skills after 'Love Aaj Kal 2' couldn't perform on box office
Atif turned to Instagram to pen a loving yet hilarious note for his son, whose name he is yet to officially reveal
Akshay Kumar is gearing up to win over fans' hearts with a sequel of his 2012 super-hit film