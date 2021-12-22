Alia Bhatt grooves to Harrdy Sandhu, Justin Bieber songs at friend’s wedding. Watch video

Alia Bhatt grooves to Harrdy Sandhu, Justin Bieber songs at friend’s wedding.

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted enjoying the nuptials of her friend, Meghna Goyal.

The actor danced to several tracks including Harrdy Sandhu and Justin Bieber.

The Raazi actor, who has been busy promoting her forthcoming films, showed glimpses of her grooving at the wedding which have taken the internet by storm.

Have a look:

The pictures of the festivities include the 28-year-old actor along with her newly-married friend.





In the videos and pictures, Alia looked happy and could be seen donning a silver shimmery outfit and styling it with silver accessories. Initially, she tied her hair back but at the time of dancing, she opted to keep it loose.

On the work front, Alia has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR.





