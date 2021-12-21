BTS’ makes history with jaw-dropping GQ Korea and Vogue Korea covers

BTS' stunning magazine photoshoot has officially made them the first artist to appear on 11 covers of GQ Korea and Vogue Korea at the same time.
The World famous K-pop group has taken the charge to steal fans heart with their handsomeness as they adorned classy outfits by Louise Vuitton for the January issue of the magazines.
The fashion magazines unveiled its much-anticipated photoshoot on December 21.
The K-pop idols not only posed group photos for January’s issue but they also had their individual photo shoot.
The magazine also extended an article in this regard in which it was stated, “It is unprecedented for an artist to decorate the covers of the media outlets at the same time and publish a total of 11 covers."
