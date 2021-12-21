Japanese ‘Frozen’ actress Sayaka Kanda dies at 35 after fall from hotel

Renowned Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda was found dead on Saturday. She was 35.
The actress was best known for her voice dubbing roles such as Idoly Pride. The news about her sudden death was announced in a statement on her official website on Sunday, explaining that she “died suddenly at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021”
An investigation into the actress’ death is ongoing, but the local news outlet Kyodo News reported that she was found unconscious Saturday afternoon, lying in an outdoor area at her hotel, and died after being taken to hospital.
Police are reportedly investigating the case as a probably suicide, but foul play has not been ruled out.
Kanda was also well known for her voice role for Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney hit Frozen. She was also currently performing on-stage in the musical My Fair Lady, and was set to appear in a stage musical adaptation of popular manga and anime franchise Galaxy Express 999.
She is survived by her parents, actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda.
