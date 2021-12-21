Kendal Jenner shares special message about dealing with anxiety

Famed U.S. model Kendall Jenner addressed the issue of mental health and wellbeing in her social media post, ahead of holiday season.

The supermodel aimed to shared a special message for those who have been struggling with anxiety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, took to her Instagram Stories and posted some positive messages from Cleo Wade’s book, Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life.

The reality TV star’s post reads quotes including, “And the best news of all is that it is never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.”

“No matter how overwhelming the feelings that come stress and anxiety are, we must always remember that we are human,” said a second underlined quote.

One of the shared messages highlighted mantras about coping with anxiety, saying, “Pause. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positively. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually leave, because ultimately they know they have no home within your sacred self.”

Back in May, Jenner opened up about her struggles with anxiety. In an interview with Vogue, she said, “I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that. In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety.”