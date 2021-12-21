Mahira Khan hints fans on writing autobiography: 'Maybe one day'

Mahira Khan is opening up about her falls and failures before becoming a movie star.

Speaking to Fuschia Magazine in a recent interview, Mahira touched upon the tough time in her life.

"You do fall ya. Sometimes it's an apparent fall, in front of public. The world was waiting for Mahira Khan in Shoaib Mansoor's Verna, but it all went bomb... and then there are very personal falls, that ones you cannot talk about," began the Ek Hai Nigaar star.

"Even if I want to share, I think to myself what good would it be if I talk about very serious, personal issues that I've gone through. Maybe one day in a book I can write it. But right now, I'm not so brave," confessed Mahira.

The actor went on to add that she does share some instants from her life to tell her fans that she has had her own share of ups and downs.