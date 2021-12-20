Kanye West donates 4000 toys in a charity drive in South Chicago

Famed U.S. rapper Kanye West has won over hearts of millions of his fans with his adorable gesture of giving back to the society this holiday season.

A local charity drive in the South of Chicago proudly dubbed the Donda rapper as “modern day Santa Claus” after he donated almost 4000 toys to a community toy drive.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

“He is no stranger to our community,” she continued. “His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

Apart from Ye singer, the toys were also donated by local business owners and leaders of the community among those in need.

After making a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, this is the second time in recent weeks that the Flashing Lights singer’s fans have witnessed his philanthropic side.