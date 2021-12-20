Inside Priyanka Chopra’s celebrations for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is excitedly waiting for the release of her latest Hollywood project, The Matrix Resurrections.

On Saturday night, the diva turned heads as she, flaunting her glam, walked the red carpet premiere of her upcoming film in San Francisco.

Later on, she took to her Instagram and treated fans with snaps of her special moments during the grand premiere night of the film.

Priyanka, who will play Sati in the latest instalment of The Matrix franchise, shared rare shots taken before, during and after the premiere. Sharing an exclusive look of her custom-made shimmery gown, she revealed that the silver strapless bodycon dress was an ode to her character in the latest film.

Moving on to her next post, the Quantico actress could be seen posing with her co-stars including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, among others.

Celebrating her huge achievement at the premiere, the White Tiger star shared glimpses of partying with family and friends. A picture shared from a private jet, PeeCee is seen all smiles as she poses along with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Jonas and mother-in-law Denise Jonas.

Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “Crew. I am so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful,” adding, “Missed you, Nick Jonas.”

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the Matrix Resurrections is set to hit the theatres on December 22.